Thor: Love & Thunder wins Jennifer Kaytin Robinson as a screenwriter

Screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is now the second in command of the screenplay for Thor: Love & Thunder since director Taika Waititi has not had time to keep an eye on the Marvel Studios movie he would have wanted thanks to the success of Jojo Rabbit, a film that is generating a lot of attention in the awards season.

The screenwriter has had a lot of repercussion recently for someone special, her twist to romantic comedies for Netflix, the last of her works. In this film she acted as director alternating drama and comedy with solvency.

Marvel Studios has not issued any comments or comments on the hiring of Robinson, only his participation in the film has been known thanks to sources of Variety.

Robinson will not be the only woman with a relevant position in the production, as the main protagonist will be Natalie Portman, who will play Jane Foster and the female version of Thor, perhaps one of the reasons why she has decided to hire a screenwriter who makes sure that female characters are treated in the right way.

At the moment we do not know much about the main plot of this film that should start shooting this year. In fact, as soon as summer arrives, the cameras would be up and running. Precisely because of how close the shooting is, it has been necessary to seek reinforcements from Waititi.

The release date of Thor: Love & Thunder is still located on November 5, 2021 and was part of the phase 4 of the UCM presented at the last D23 Expo to offer viewers a tura sheet of the films and series that will form This new stage in which new heroes and villains will meet with others we have already been meeting for the past few years.