Thor: Love and Thunder will start shooting next summer

January 5, 2020
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Taika Waititi, known for Thor: Ragnarok, is immersed in a documentary called Next Goal Wins About a soccer team. However, fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe They wonder when we will have new news about Thor: Love and Thunder and, above all, when their filming will begin.

Recently, Waititi spoke with Variety about the expected filming of this Marvel Phase 4 movie.

“Well, I think we moved to Sydney around April, maybe. And then we'll start recording probably around August, I think. "

Waititi must first finish the documentary in which he is immersed before starting the sequel to Thor. The Marvel hero will be the first to have a fourth solo movie and this will feature the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).

We will have to wait until August of this year to get the first images of the shooting set. Thor: Love and Thunder promises to offer fans a show worthy of the Marvel Phase 4. Its premiere is scheduled for November 5, 2021.

