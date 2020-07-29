Thor Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman "ready to pump" to become the Powerful Thor

Share it:

After revealing Thor (Love and Thunder) 's official (for now) filming start window Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman was able to talk recently about the start of your training for "pump the muscles"and then step into the shoes of Powerful Thor in the fourth chapter of the franchise.

In fact, to convincingly challenge the Thor's Mjolnir, Portman will have to significantly increase her muscle mass, becoming more toned and defined and being able to take on the role of Jane Foster and also those of the Powerful Thor. Speaking of the film, the actress revealed:

"Pandemic blocked the start of filming, which was postponed to next year. For me this means having more time to train and define my musculature for the role, because I don't have it at the moment. I have to decrease the carbohydrate load but increase the daily exercise. I am honestly curious and excited to see if she will be able to get the right physical shape for the part I have to play".

Thor: Love and Thunder will still be very romantic by the director's own admission Taika Waititi, to finally see it on the big screen we will have to wait until February 11, 2022.

