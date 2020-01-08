'Thor: Love and Thunder' loves Christian Bale

Share it:

Marvel's Phase 4 is going to be the least interesting … and the rarest of the entire MCU. After 'Avengers: Endgame', the only solution is to renew and lay the foundations of the new generation of heroes. So the sequels of 'Captain Marvel', 'Spider-Man: Away from Home', 'Black Panther', 'Doctor Strange' … will have to arrive and also close the plots of those who have accompanied us the rest of the Marvel story. And one of the most anticipated is the one that has to do with Thor, especially after how the character was in 'Endgame'.

Taika Waititi, after signing the wonderful 'Thor Ragnarok', will return to the address with 'Thor: Love and Thunder', which has an incentive: the return of Natalie Portman to Marvel. But now it seems that it will not be the only incentive we have, since Marvel is about to sign Christian bale for this fourth adventure of Thor.

The versatile actor, winner of 1 Oscar thanks to 'The Fighter' (and nominated on 3 other occasions), would be an incredible signing for the MCU, and would involve the return of Bale to the world of superheroes, after having played Bruce Wayne in the Christopher Nolan trilogy about Batman.

Although the signing is not yet 100%, the leaks indicate that the conversations would be very advanced. What is not known is the character that Bale could play, but it is rumored that he could be the villain …