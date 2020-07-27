Entertainment

Thor: Love and Thunder, it's Natalie Portman to reveal when filming will begin

July 27, 2020
Lisa Durant
One of the films that we will have to wait more among the many cinecomics of Phase 4 MCU is the Thor: Love and Thunder of Taika Waititi, postponed to 2022 due Coronavirus pandemic like many other colleagues, yet according to what reported by Natalie Portman filming may begin earlier than expected in a recent interview.

At the moment, the first Marvel film to resume production in Australia as soon as possible will be the next Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings of Destin Daniel Cretton, to be released in American theaters on May 7, 2021 after The Eternals of Cathy Yan, but apparently to take the place of the Eastern hero after the end of filming there will be immediately Thor: Love and Thunder, which we know will be shot mostly in Australia.

In the video above, Natalie Portman together with Serena Williams discusses their mutual participation in the new team created by the NWSL for Los Angeles, and the theme Thor and Marvel also comes out of the chat, with the actress who reveals: "I am really excited about it. We will be shooting the film in Australia early next year and I can't wait to go back to that universe".

We remind you that Christian Bale will be the villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, to be released in American theaters on February 11, 2022.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

