         'Thor: Love and Thunder': Christian Bale will be the villain of the expected new Marvel movie

March 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
It could not be Batman for the fourth time for DC, but Christian Bale will be able to take off the superheroic thorn in a big way: he will be the villain of 'Thor: Love and Thunder', the sequel to the successful Marvel movie that Taika Waititi will direct again.

Another villain for Bale

His co-star Tessa Thompson dropped that the villain of the film directed by the Oscar-winning director, who also recovers the Jane Foster of Natalie Portman, will be neither more nor less than the most successful and respected dark knight of cinema, although it is still too early to know which character the star will play. In addition, the pleasure of twisting Marvel villains since Mandarin times makes us prudent.


He will not be the first villain for Bale, which we could say he saw as his career changed forever after playing the fearsome Patrick Bateman in 'American Psycho', and has similarly interpreted characters of dubious morals in films like 'Lives to the limit' ( Harsh Times), 'The final trick' (The Prestige), 'Hostiles' and, of course, Dick Cheney's 'Vice'.

Bale enjoys performing characters that live in the gray zone, so it will surely be quite fun to see what he does with a direct villain, written and directed by Taika Waititi. The star does not have much experience in the field of comedy despite being a really funny guy, so this promises to be more than interesting. 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will arrive on the world screens between October and November 2021.

