Thor: Love and Thunder casting references unknown character

We already have to see a character not known in future UCM films in addition to our favorite heroes, but no less interesting is the information that seems to have emerged from the casting of Thor: Love and Thunder Recently.

This information is found in Illuminerdi, where they assure that they are looking for the shoot for "a young black man between 11 and 12 years old, African American or African-British. The code name seems to be Zappa and he is looking for someone intelligent, reckless, mature and with a good sense of humor.

There do not seem to be coincidences with any specific character from the Marvel universe, but it could be a young man with superpowers or perhaps a small Asgardian, since the traits that are requested are not those of a normal, ordinary human child with such an age.

The possible arrival of the Young Avengers to the UCM has been talked about for a long time and this role could well be to introduce some of its members, because someone with that personality would fit well into the formation of the small vigilantes.

Thor: Love and Thunder will put Jane Foster's character at the center with her new status as Thor's hammer heiress and new Mighty Thor, a surprise given by Taika Waititi, who will also direct this sequel, during San Diego Comic Con last year.

Chris Hemswort will be part of the saga again with a rather uncertain future if we consider how he ended up disassociating himself from his town at the end of Avengers: Endgame, where he gave up his leadership to Valkyrie.

The film will hit theaters on February 28, 2022.