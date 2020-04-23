General News

 Thor: Love and Thunder casting for secondary but featured character

April 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Picture of Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Thor

New information, although discreet, comes to us from the film Thor: Love and Thunder. Specifically, it is a casting call that would offer data on a supporting or supporting character, but that would occupy a important place within the film.

The name of the character in question would be Zappa, and for the same they are looking for a young man of African American or Black-British traits, ages 11-12. The little that is said about him is that he is considered “Smart, fearless, mature and with a good sense of humor”.

A really generic description that does not really evoke any known character from the comics, and in view of how Taika Waititi usually works, it is possibly a completely new character, that is, created precisely for the film. The name of Zappa although it can be taken into account, it is also very possible that it is a false name, so as not to reveal the real name of the character.

READ:   Connie Nielsen hopes Wonder Woman 1984 can be released this August

The option that some shuffle is that it could be the young version of Heimdall, the role played by Idris Elba in the three Thor films and in Avengers: Infinity WarBut it doesn't seem like a very viable option either. Remember that the character died at the hands of Thanos and his Black Order at the beginning of ‘Infinity War’.

Currently the film has a premiere set for the February 18, 2022.

Via information | The Illuminerdi

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.