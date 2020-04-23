 Thor: Love and Thunder casting for secondary but featured character

Share it:

New information, although discreet, comes to us from the film Thor: Love and Thunder. Specifically, it is a casting call that would offer data on a supporting or supporting character, but that would occupy a important place within the film.

The name of the character in question would be Zappa, and for the same they are looking for a young man of African American or Black-British traits, ages 11-12. The little that is said about him is that he is considered “Smart, fearless, mature and with a good sense of humor”.

A really generic description that does not really evoke any known character from the comics, and in view of how Taika Waititi usually works, it is possibly a completely new character, that is, created precisely for the film. The name of Zappa although it can be taken into account, it is also very possible that it is a false name, so as not to reveal the real name of the character.

The option that some shuffle is that it could be the young version of Heimdall, the role played by Idris Elba in the three Thor films and in Avengers: Infinity WarBut it doesn't seem like a very viable option either. Remember that the character died at the hands of Thanos and his Black Order at the beginning of ‘Infinity War’.

Currently the film has a premiere set for the February 18, 2022.

Via information | The Illuminerdi