Thor is forced to bid farewell to his iconic weapon

Donny Cates started a new run for Thor, the God of Thunder of the Marvel Comics universe. The king of Asgard is changing significantly in the story now underway, and the number 3 packs other big changes such as the farewell to a historical weapon.

Thor has become the Herald of Galactus and in number three of the comic book that bears his name, he must face off against his former ally, Beta Ray Bill. The latter does not want to hurt the man with whom he is particularly close, but the battle between the two that takes place in the exit in question makes it clear that it will be impossible to overcome the clash without losses.

While Galactus gets angry with Thor, determined not to fight Billy enough to even lower his power level, the god of thunder throws the Mjolnir hammer into the hands of the Korbinite warrior. Thor asks Billy to let go of the weapon before it destroys his arms, but the former ally refuses. Seeing the determination of today's opponent, Thor can do nothing but take Stormbreaker and deliver an extremely powerful blow to the hammer.

Stormbreaker is destroyed but the impact is so strong that Bill is knocked unconscious. Thor takes back his hammer, which has remained unharmed, and begins to discard his friend's body. Luckily for Beta Ray Bill, Lady Sif was watching over him, but it is increasingly clear that Thor will no longer be scrupulous to stop the destruction. Donny Cates' Thor number 3 is already available in US comic books.