Entertainment

Thor is forced to bid farewell to his iconic weapon

February 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Donny Cates started a new run for Thor, the God of Thunder of the Marvel Comics universe. The king of Asgard is changing significantly in the story now underway, and the number 3 packs other big changes such as the farewell to a historical weapon.

Thor has become the Herald of Galactus and in number three of the comic book that bears his name, he must face off against his former ally, Beta Ray Bill. The latter does not want to hurt the man with whom he is particularly close, but the battle between the two that takes place in the exit in question makes it clear that it will be impossible to overcome the clash without losses.

While Galactus gets angry with Thor, determined not to fight Billy enough to even lower his power level, the god of thunder throws the Mjolnir hammer into the hands of the Korbinite warrior. Thor asks Billy to let go of the weapon before it destroys his arms, but the former ally refuses. Seeing the determination of today's opponent, Thor can do nothing but take Stormbreaker and deliver an extremely powerful blow to the hammer.

READ:  Scooby-Doo fans? Then you will love this Dragon Ball themed Velma fan art

Stormbreaker is destroyed but the impact is so strong that Bill is knocked unconscious. Thor takes back his hammer, which has remained unharmed, and begins to discard his friend's body. Luckily for Beta Ray Bill, Lady Sif was watching over him, but it is increasingly clear that Thor will no longer be scrupulous to stop the destruction. Donny Cates' Thor number 3 is already available in US comic books.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.