Thor enters the world of Jojo with a fan art that dedicates a stand to him

David Production has dusted off the world of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures, a franchise that has remained in the shadows for too long despite the excellent pomp that the manga had achieved during the 80s and 90s. The new animated series has created a new hype around Jojo so as to dedicate several mash ups with other well-known characters to him.

Looking forward to Stone Ocean and Jolyne Kujo, fans of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures they are having fun with the stands, the spiritual manifestations with various powers that are possessed by the many personalities of the world. With different fan art with various interpretations, even important silhouettes from other universes such as the Marvel one receive their own version Jojo.

Instagram artist Leallustration shared his reinterpretation of Thor dropped into Jojo's world. Resuming his features with short hair and a fake eye as seen during Avengers: Infinity War, Thor highlights his Mjolnir stand in the four images in the post below.

While Thor wears human civilian clothes with the mythical Stormbreaker ax resting on his shoulder, its stand is reminiscent of the armor of the God of Thunder, replicating the features of the son of Odin with a beard and long hair and of course the Mjolnir hammer in his right hand. What will be the power of this new stand of Jojo's Bizarre Adventures? Thor will return at the end of next year with Thor: Love and Thunder.