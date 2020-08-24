Thomas Tuchel: “Messi would be welcome at PSG”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thomas Tuchel during the quarter-final match between PSG and Atalanta in Lisbon. Photo: David Ramos / Pool via REUTERS

The technical director of Paris Saint Germain, the German Thomas Tuchel, he assured that the Argentine Lionel Messi “it would be very welcome”In the French team but, at the same time, he remarked that he will surely end his career in Barcelona.

After the defeat in the final of the Champions League before him Bayern Munich, the coach was consulted about the possibility of incorporating flea and recognized that “it would be very welcome”.

“What coach would say no to Messi? It would be very welcome, “he replied. Tuchel, laughing, to the surprise of the question from a journalist from the British network BT Sport.

“We decided not to talk about transfers in this period. We will sit together in the next few days. We have many things to do to improve the squad”Added the German.

Before a new consultation by the Rosario star, Tuchel he claimed: “I think he will end his career in Barcelona. He is Barcelona”.

In this sense, the Dutch Ronald Komenan, who recently assumed in the Catalan club and already communicated to Luis Suarez and Arturo vidal that will not be part of his project, he acknowledged that it will be “a pleasure“To have the Argentine on the team, with whom he met last week a few hours after taking office.

“It is a pleasure to have a player like Messi. With its quality, it will find space in the team’s evolution ”, he said. Koeman in an interview with the official channel of the Catalan club. The brand new coach of Blaugrana praised the Rosario, one of the team’s captains, a few days after the meeting they had after taking office.

About his style, Koeman detailed: “I am a coach who likes discipline and good organization. I like to dominate the game. The Dutch like offensive football directly and have good communication with the players. I always keep meetings short, but I make the message clear”.

In turn, the former DT of the selected one of the Netherlands chose Johan Cruyff as his soccer mentor. “I learned a lot with him, especially during the time we spent together in the Dream Team (between 1988 and 1996). And not only as a player, but also as a coach. We had the best combination: play offensive football and win titles”He recalled.

Although a part of the Barcelona (the incorporations and the players who returned from loans) has been training since last week, the cycle of Koeman the next one will start August, 31 when most of the protagonists return to work.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Commotion in Barcelona: Koeman told Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal to look for a club and doubts about Messi’s continuity grow

The king is naked: Messi is naked

After the possibility of Paulo Dybala, another Argentine appears in the orbit of Barcelona