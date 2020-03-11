Thomas points out the big mistake that Atlético should not make against Liverpool

The Atlético de Madrid player Thomas Partey He wishes that Wednesday's game at Anfield "remains forever" in his memory for having achieved the pass to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, but is aware of the difficulty that the duel will have in front of a Liverpool injured who has lost three of the last five games.

"We are prepared to play here, it is a dream to play against this team in their stadium. I hope that tomorrow's game is something that remains forever in my head," said the Ghanaian midfielder of the Atlético de Madrid, who appeared in the press room with Diego Pablo Simeone.

"Liverpool is a team that is doing very well, it will be difficult for both of us. We know that they will come out strong from the beginning and we have to be concentrated a hundred percent because it’s going to be complicated, ”Thomas reiterated about the big mistake that the team of Diego Pablo Simeone should not commit. "If we are not focused many things can happen to us"he added.

Public for the coronavirus?

Also, asked about the coronavirus, the mattress player said they are "all together" and have "people who protect them." The things that happen outside we have to try not to get inside. Play with the public? It's always prettier because fans support us a lot, "he concluded.

Atlético confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that there will be audiences at Anfield Stadium for their round of 16 match against Liverpool. "A few minutes ago, UEFA and the local authorities have confirmed at the security meeting held in Anfield that the second round of the Champions League meeting against Liverpool will be played with total normal and open to both hobbies, "said the rojiblando club.

In addition, Atlético has added that the Government of Spain has contacted the club, through the Higher Sports Council to convey a series of recommendations to the incipient concern about the spread of the coronavirus.

"Movement that does not respond to unplayable reasons from Madrid outside their community and this affects the departure to another country. This measure is consistent with those taken in relation to flights from Italy. Failure to comply with this request will be considered a decision regardless of the scientific evidence applicable to situations such as the one suffered by Madrid, of reinforced containment measures. Failure to comply with this recommendation would be considered an irresponsible decision. "Atlético will refund the amount of the tickets to all those fans who finally decide not to travel to Liverpool.