 This year “probably” material from The Suicide Squad will be released

We continue commenting on the director's recent activity on social networks James Gunn and, after Guardians 3's comments, we let's go now to "The Suicide Squad", because there are also several headlines to highlight. Once again, he has confirmed that he continues to edit and that the dates originally set for the project remain the same. As additional detail, it says that the movie soundtrack is already finished.

Starting strong, he recognizes that the quarantine has affected everything, so when asked directly in what month will we see something he prefers not to say anything. However, in another question, they directly ask him if this year we will see something of the film, and he has responded with a "probably". Let's remember that a few days ago he said that we should still wait because all the marketing had stopped.

He has repeated that this DC movie is his favorite project he has worked on, and has clarified the independence of this film with "Suicide Squad", ensuring that you don't have to have seen 2016 to understand yours. Regarding connection with the movie Birds of preyAnd if your film does place after the events of this one, James Gunn has said:

‘The Suicide Squad’ takes place in the year it is released.

At the level of history, he has not revealed anything especially outstanding, but he has said that It will not be related, not even at the inspiration level, with the recent restart of the group in the comicsWell, basically the movie was written before that.

As a very minor detail, and without knowing exactly what – even Gunn is surprised – they ask him what is the sixth word that is said in his film and reveals that it is "today" (today).

Also shows love for the actress Margot Robbie, because when asked if he likes it, he says directly that "She is his heroine". Related to her, in another question where they make her choose between Joker and Harley Quinn, opts for Harley Quinn because her personality is very well defined in the comics, and because it is so much fun to put her in the movies as a partner in moments of crazy action and crazy dialogue.

At the level of personal tastes, they have asked him to choose whether Batman or Superman, he opts for Batman, and in another, they ask him what is his favorite Batman actor and says Christian Bale.