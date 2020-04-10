Entertainment

This would have been Avengers: Endgame if the sacrifice of Iron Man had been made by Captain America

April 10, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

If Marvel and UCM fans have anything, it's that they love to play "what if". Nothing strange, considering that Marvel itself will be in charge of producing a series – for Disney + – that starts from the initiative of imagining alternatives. But … could it have been better Avengers: Endgame with certain changes?

The less it would have been different. For example, if Iron Man's epic sacrifice had been performed by Captain America. Now, fans have not only debated it, but directly published it through a really exciting and spectacular montage. You can see it just below these lines.

For starters, it can be said that the story began when fans began to discuss on Twitter if a role exchange really would have been better. Those who think so, comment that a heroic act would have been offered to an important character as well, but with the possibility of keeping Robert Downey Jr.'s great Iron Man for the future of UCM.

Obviously, a series of interesting debates have been generated from that first message from Rachel, which also highlighted that Iron Man deserved to see his daughter grow up. You can see them all through your initial tweet.

However, other users like @ Bry2Turner (via Comicbook), are in favor that everything has been as it should be: "I disagree. Tony and Steve's travels across the UCM led to this. Tony did not waste his life, and died to make a better world for his daughter (the opposite of what Thanos did), and Cap, FINALLY, he had to make a decision for himself for once after giving up so much time. ".

And what do you think? Send us your opinions here or through social networks. We will be happy to read you.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.