This would have been Avengers: Endgame if the sacrifice of Iron Man had been made by Captain America

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If Marvel and UCM fans have anything, it's that they love to play "what if". Nothing strange, considering that Marvel itself will be in charge of producing a series – for Disney + – that starts from the initiative of imagining alternatives. But … could it have been better Avengers: Endgame with certain changes?

The less it would have been different. For example, if Iron Man's epic sacrifice had been performed by Captain America. Now, fans have not only debated it, but directly published it through a really exciting and spectacular montage. You can see it just below these lines.

steve rogers and tony stark’s endings should’ve been switched. i said what i said. steve rogers was embodiment of self sacrifice and tony stark deserved to watch his daughter grow up pic.twitter.com/UbP74sc8k4 – rachel (@capswinters) April 5, 2020

For starters, it can be said that the story began when fans began to discuss on Twitter if a role exchange really would have been better. Those who think so, comment that a heroic act would have been offered to an important character as well, but with the possibility of keeping Robert Downey Jr.'s great Iron Man for the future of UCM.

Obviously, a series of interesting debates have been generated from that first message from Rachel, which also highlighted that Iron Man deserved to see his daughter grow up. You can see them all through your initial tweet.

However, other users like @ Bry2Turner (via Comicbook), are in favor that everything has been as it should be: "I disagree. Tony and Steve's travels across the UCM led to this. Tony did not waste his life, and died to make a better world for his daughter (the opposite of what Thanos did), and Cap, FINALLY, he had to make a decision for himself for once after giving up so much time. ".

And what do you think? Send us your opinions here or through social networks. We will be happy to read you.