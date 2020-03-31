This would be the Marvel Avengers played by the first casting options

Share it:

Throughout the more than 10 years of existence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe We have become used to putting a face to the heroes that came out of the Casa de las Ideas comics. More specifically, the faces of the actors and actresses who play them on the big screen (and soon on the small one too). That is why even when new versions are presented, such as those from the Marvel's Avengers video game, we frown at not recognizing them.

However, as we discussed in our report about second casting options that worked better than the first ones, that recognizable role was not always intended for the actor or actress in question, but they were the second course (or dessert) and someone (who surely he regrets seeing the millionaire at the box office that they get and the percentage so juicy that they have stopped winning) was the interpreter first chosen by Marvel Studios.

That is why in DigitalSpy they wanted to remember these first casting options that for some reasons or others did not end up getting the role, with an assembly included to see how they would look:

Joaquin Phoenix as Hulk

The newest Joker was to be the replacement when it was decided to dispense with Edward Norton.

Tom Cruise as Iron Man

The protagonist of Misión Imposible did not like the script and believed that it would not work. Fortunately, the role fell into the hands of Robert Downey Jr. and the rest is history.

Channing Tatum as Thor

After thinking about him, Marvel Studios ended up rejecting Tatum looking for someone with a more Nordic appearance.

Rachel McAdams as Pepper Potts

Rachel McAdams was not interested in appearing in Iron Man, according to director Jon Favreau. Years later he would end up debuting at UCM to be Christine Palmer, the love interest of Doctor Strange, although evidently in a role less than that of Tony Stark's future wife.

Emily Blunt as Black Widow

Emily Blunt not only did not take the role of Natasha Romanoff now in the hands of Scarlett Johanson, but she also had options to be Peggy Carter.

John Krasinski as Captain America

The actor who sounds the most to be Reed Richards, Mr. Fantastic, even went so far as to perform camera tests with his suit on. We assume that Chris Evans' Supersoldier physique was stronger.

What do you think of these elections? Do you like them more or less than those finally chosen and that we all know by heart? Also, you can see Tom Hiddleston, the actor who plays Loki, at his audition to be … Thor.