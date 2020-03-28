This would be the first option for the cast

Share it:

As we teach you with 'The Lord of the Rings', when it comes to getting a deal there are many variables. In the end, for one reason or another, these casting decisions forever change the project and the lives of many performers.

Here we show you a list of actors and actresses who said no to the now almighty Marvel Studio.

1. Tom Cruise – Iron Man

Cruise was linked to the role (for which he showed interest) back in 2004, but did not see how it could work. He said "They came to me at a certain point … When I do something, I want to do it right. If I commit to something, it has to be done the way I think it is going to be something special. While it was done, it just didn't I felt it was going to work. " Come on, you didn't like the script. Thank the movie gods for that because, as we all know, Robert Downey Jr. basically lifted the MCU out of the blue with 'Iron Man.'

Accidentally, Sam Rockwell (who would later play Justin Hammer in 'Iron Man 2') was also in contention for the role: "There was a list and he had a place on it," said the director of the film, Jon Favreau. .

2. Channing Tatum – Thor

Tatum seems made to deserve to carry the hammer of the Thunder God, but Marvel rejected him: "I think they were looking for someone with a more Nordic look," he told MTV News before the movie was released.

Another actor who auditioned for the role of Thor was Tom Hiddleston, and you can see it in the extras on the 'Thor: The Dark World' DVD. He ended up with an even better role, that of the mischievous adoptive brother Loki.

Blunt is one of the few actresses known to turn down Marvel twice. "It was never the right time, really, it really didn't work looking at the calendar," she declared at her rejection of the role of Peggy Carter and Black Widow. The latter was forced to reject it when Fox, then a rival, exercised his contractual right to include her in 'Gulliver's Travels'. What a disappointment.

Like Jim Halpert in 'The Office', he was the handsome, close young American ideal. And he is married to the also intended by Marvel, Emily Blunt. It was perfect to think of bringing the couple together in the MCU, and him as the Cap, right?

He told Digital Spy "The Captain America thing was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing it in the suit and recording the camera test. I also signed that I was not going to tell anyone. Now they are going to kill me, thank you." Of course, the role went to Chris Evans in the end, but John doesn't hold a grudge: "Chris is a good friend and very good at what he does, I'm very happy to see him doing it."

5. Joaquin Phoenix – Hulk

Keving Feige announced that they would replace Edward Norton in the role of the Hulk to search for "an actor who will address the creativity and collaborative spirit of our team." Ugh, that hurts. The name that appeared over and over again was Joaquin Phoenix. Mark Ruffalo was lucky that Phoenix was busy growing a beard and pretending to quit acting for 'I'm Still Here'.

6. Rachel McAdams – Pepper Potts

Jon Favreau, director of 'Iron Man,' offered McAdams the role first, but she was not interested. In the end he did join the MCU alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in 'Doctor Strange'. But given how small his appearance was, he seems to have made the wrong choice.