This would be the Disney princesses if they were ‘millennials’

The Disney princesses They are part of our day to day: when we can, we incorporate our ‘looks’ and get inspired by them to create the most fantasy makeups. Although some are years old and were created from a different perspective than we have today, they are always present and, what is better, we constantly update them. In this way we have been able to discover how princesses would be in a modern version, their appearance when they are queens, from an NOT idealized point of view, and we even know for sure how they would be if they were concrete mixers. Yes, you read that right, concrete mixers.

However, What would happen if Disney princesses were ‘millennials’ and lived in our same reality? Would they get good grades? Would they know how to become the perfect eyeliner? Would you like to go to IKEA on Saturdays? Thanks to Twitter user Clara Duarte (@watoreon), all our doubts have been resolved.

Clara has made a thread to know what Disney princess are you according to your personality, exposing each one with the real problems of our day to day. For example, Mulán is the typical one who fights with the slugs of the discos, sportsman and bisexual icon. Cinderella, the perfect and clean roommate, who asks for Aliexpress and always wants to go to the cheapest places because she doesn't have a hard one.

You can not miss Rapunzel, the artist friend who changes hair every month and signs up for a bombing, or Bella, a free psychologist from around the world.

Elsa is the insecure of the group, the one who thinks she does everything wrong when in fact she is nailing it. And of course, Snow White, the queen of the perfect y eyeliner ’.

And you, which Disney princess do you identify with?