This would be the classification by LaLiga average

The debate around what to do with LaLiga It does not stop growing. Although the clubs agree that everything possible must be done so that the competition can be ended, in the hypothesis that the championship cannot be resumed, the divisions.

In the event that this second scenario occurs and it is not possible to end LaLiga, certain clubs claim a criterion that consists of carrying out a average classification than we have been in season. According to that average classification, the Barcelona LaLiga would win, Real Madrid, Seville and Atlético would go to the Champions League, Real Sociedad and Getafe to the Europa League and would descend Celta, Leganés and Espanyol.

Barcelona would be the LaLiga winner if this average criteria was followed, as it has been the team that has played the most days -16- has led the table. It would be followed by Real Madrid who has led nine days. The whites would be second, position where they have been 12 days. Behind would arrive respectively the Seville and the Athletic who have spent 16 and 15 days in Champions League positions.

The Europa League would be for the Real society, 11 days in the Europa League and the Getafe six days in the Europa League. The same as Athletic, but the lions have only been four in Champions League positions, for the six of Getafe. Would also stay out the Valencia, who has only held these positions for two days.

The worst news, the trip to the Second Division would be for him Celtic, who has been in the red zone for 12 days and for the Leganés and Espanyol They have occupied the relegation positions 26 of the 27 days played.

A hypothesis, that of the average, that surely would not please all the clubs. On the night of this Thursday, the president of Getafe, Ángel Torres, assured in El Larguero that he would take legal action if the season were terminated and Getafe were left out of the Champions League. Getafe is currently 5th, but with the particular golaverage they would advance Real Sociedad and they would access the Champions. Getafe is 5th because that particular golaverage It is not taken into account until the teams in question face each other twice, but the Azulones claim that if LaLiga is not resumed, it should be applied.