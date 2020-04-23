This would be the Black Panther 2 poster if you introduce Namor

Share it:

With so much creativity, it would not be surprising that Marvel would one day hire some of the fans who regularly make montages of one of their movies. Especially if they are as original and cool as the one we came to show you today.

Basically it's a poster of the next Black Panther 2, created by an artist who hopes that Namor, the first mutant, will end up being introduced to the UCM through the film. And the result, as usual in BossLogic's work, is more than remarkable. But as always in these cases, an image is worth more than a thousand words.

As you can see for yourself, to introduce Namor into the equation, the words on the poster pose above the rippling water, presenting the oceanic threat Kevin Feige might have been talking about in the past. Although, surely, the best of the whole poster is in another element.

More specifically, in BossLogic's use of the K, as an element to introduce Namor's trident. The only shame of all this is that, if the arrival of the mutant is finally confirmed through Black Panther 2, it will still take us a long time to see it officially.

In fact, although the movie has already been fully officially announced by Marvel, it will not be part of UCM Phase 4. Therefore, it was currently planned for the next year 2022.

Also, the coronavirus crisis is highly likely to have a ripple effect in all of Marvel's already planned releases. Although all this will depend on the time it takes to resume filming. Hopefully the situation will improve soon.

What do you think about the desasapland of this artist? And what do you think about the introduction of Namor at the UCM? Send us your comments here or on social media.