This would be Spider-Man 2 if Doctor Octopus had been played by Willem Dafoe

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lately we've been getting used to role swapping in Marvel movies. And although Spider-man 2 It belongs to Sony Pictures, the truth is that it is inevitable to relate it to Marvel itself even though it is not part of the UCM. But … what would the Sam Raimi movie have been like if the villain had been Willem Dafoe?

Now it is possible to discover it, thanks to a video shared by fans that will surprise you enormously. Thus, the actor who played Green Goblin in the original movie dresses as Doctor Octopus and picks up the witness for Alfred Molina, who is the one who really shone in that role for the movie. And be careful because it is a completely real video, not a montage. Below you can see the spectacular result.

this video of willem dafoe on the set of spider-man 2 makes me believe that he should have doc ock tentacles in more movies pic.twitter.com/sNxddt9EoR – nick usen (@nickusen) April 15, 2020

As you can see in the video of the tweet published by the user @nickusen (through Comicbook), this shows Willem Dafoe visiting Sam Raimi, Alfred Molina and company. on the set of Spider-Man 2. So, more than a reinvention of the movie, this is a scene that was actually filmed. Plus, it's based on a scene that actually existed in the original movie, so comparisons are bound to be inevitable.

In any case, Molina received very good reviews for his performance. Without going any further, the actor's ability to bring some humanity to the character was highlighted. Especially since that marked very clearly the descent of the character towards the villain he finally became.

<img alt = " A spider has eight limbs, but so does an octopus. And thanks to Doctor Octopus ’four mechanical arms, even Spider-Man’s strength and reflexes are hard-pressed to overcome his might. But it’s not the arms that are Otto Octavius ​​’best asset. Instead, it's his keen scientific mind, one that has brought New York and the entire world to the brink of destruction in the past. Always among Spidey’s best villains, Otto rose to the top over the past couple years thanks to the Superior Spider-Man storyline, where he stole Peter Parker’s body and tried to prove he could be a better hero. It was a victory for Otto, but also one for Peter, as Otto ultimately learned the vital lesson about power and responsibility. The question is whether it'll stick now that Otto is back in his own body again. "class =" image screenshot "itemprop =" contentUrl "src =" https://sm.asapland.com/asapland_en/screenshot/default/18-1531278951782_7rw1.jpg "/>

Obviously, the video is shot in a joking tone. And although this is exactly why the acting could be exaggerated, Willem Dafoe gave the character a much more brutal and evil style. What do you think of his performance?