This would be Spider-Man 2 if Doctor Octopus had been played by Willem Dafoe

Lately we've been getting used to role swapping in Marvel movies. And although Spider-man 2 It belongs to Sony Pictures, the truth is that it is inevitable to relate it to Marvel itself even though it is not part of the UCM. But … what would the Sam Raimi movie have been like if the villain had been Willem Dafoe?
Now it is possible to discover it, thanks to a video shared by fans that will surprise you enormously. Thus, the actor who played Green Goblin in the original movie dresses as Doctor Octopus and picks up the witness for Alfred Molina, who is the one who really shone in that role for the movie. And be careful because it is a completely real video, not a montage. Below you can see the spectacular result.
this video of willem dafoe on the set of spider-man 2 makes me believe that he should have doc ock tentacles in more movies pic.twitter.com/sNxddt9EoR
– nick usen (@nickusen) April 15, 2020
As you can see in the video of the tweet published by the user @nickusen (through Comicbook), this shows Willem Dafoe visiting Sam Raimi, Alfred Molina and company. on the set of Spider-Man 2. So, more than a reinvention of the movie, this is a scene that was actually filmed. Plus, it's based on a scene that actually existed in the original movie, so comparisons are bound to be inevitable.
In any case, Molina received very good reviews for his performance. Without going any further, the actor's ability to bring some humanity to the character was highlighted. Especially since that marked very clearly the descent of the character towards the villain he finally became.
Obviously, the video is shot in a joking tone. And although this is exactly why the acting could be exaggerated, Willem Dafoe gave the character a much more brutal and evil style. What do you think of his performance?
