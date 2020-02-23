Share it:

A little over a month ago all the alarms went off when the Dukes of Sussex announced their resignation to represent the British Royal House, and began a process that we now know as ‘Megxit’. Since then, many hypotheses have been unleashed about what would have led Harry and Meghan to make this decision, through which they renounced the titles of royal highness and declared themselves economically independent. In fact, they even received a job offer from Burger King that went viral (and rightfully so).

Well, among all those changes that involve leaving the British Royal Family, it also includes the stop using the ‘Sussex Royal’ brand name, a decision that Queen Elizabeth II has made. But of course, what will be the term they start using from now on? Well, it seems that Meghan's BFF, the stylist Jessica Mulroney, has some information.

This will be the name of the Dukes of Sussex from now on

And it seems that the Duchess's best friend has created a new brand for them this week, according to ‘Daily Mail’. "Jessica registered the website ‘sussexglobalcharities.com’ last Wednesday through its charity, Shoebox Project Foundation, in support of women at risk. "Come on, everything points to that the name chosen for your brand from now on it will be ‘Sussex Global Charities’.

It is not clear why it was Jessica who has registered the domain and not the dukes themselves, although they would most likely want to keep it a secret, at least until they have a base on which to settle. We are still waiting for all the salsa of the British Royal House!