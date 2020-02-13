This will be the Museum of the Film Academy in Los Angeles

Share it:

If you are one of those people who saw the ceremony (or the summary) of the Oscars, surely you were very attentive when Tom Hanks came out to talk about the ambitious project of the Film Academy Museum that are ending in Los Angeles. So if you are still with the hangover of the awards ceremony we will have a little as will be.

There is still almost a year left, but as far as we know, and because of the content that is presupposed, we are dying to visit it since it will be the first institution in the world consecrated in explore the art and science of movies and cinematography. The objects you own are authentic gems of movie history.

On Monday the Oscars ceremony opened a melon by announcing that this year they would inaugurate the Academy Museum that is none other than the Museum of the Film Academy, an architectural jewel designed by Renzo Piano based on the existing one Saban Building, a 1939 building on the Wilshire Avenue in Los Angeles. The building was already beautiful in itself but they endow it with a spectacular personality by adding a sphere on its north side overlooking the Hollywood hills.

The building will be almost 28000 square meters distributed in six floors full of dynamic spaces, among which will be permanent and temporary exhibitions, two educational classrooms, two theaters with all the comforts and spaces prepared to host special events such as the spectacular terrace overlooking Hollywood Hills. One of the centers of all visits and looks will be the future Geffen Theater, with 1000 locations, located in the sphere and in which there will be daily passes, movie premieres and other related events. The other theater will be much more intimate, with 288 seats, and there will be children's morning or film cycles.

Since 2008, when the idea began to develop, the Museum has been dedicated to acquire "three-dimensional" objects related to cinema. At the moment it has approximately 2500 highly representative objects of film technology, costumes, production design, makeup, promotional materials, awards and souvenirs. It will also make use of the funds of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that contains a very large amount of historical objects and technology, documents, images in different formats. We are talking about more than 12 million photographs, 85,000 scripts, 63,000 posters, 190000 recordings … There are also collections belonging to legends such as Cary Grant, Katherine Hepburn, Alfred Hitchock and John Huston They contain special objects such as letters, contracts, manuscripts, scripts and much more.

Among objects, nothing can be more iconic than Dorothy's red shoes, the unforgettable Judy Garland, in 'The Wizard of Oz'. I had the opportunity to see them a few years ago on display at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. and they have a special attraction that makes you look at them for a very long time until in your mind you see them walking along that path of yellow tiles. And yes, the full-face wig, with its beard and ears, is the one Bert Lahr used to become the Cowardly Lion of the same movie.

Other pieces very well preserved and worthy of admiration are tap shoes and the steps to rehearse that Bill "Bojangles" Robinson gave to Shirley temple for the movie 'The Little Colonel' (1935), the mini-Oscar that the Academy gave him for having made eight films in 1934 and his chair at Fox Studios.

All these wonders and this spectacular building is will open on December 14, 2020, after several postponements and promises to be totally spectacular, to applaud at all times. In addition, the website talks about mobile applications to make the visit or knowledge of the museum much more interactive. If in doubt, a must when you go to Los Angeles.

But if you know little, something that seems unlikely, remember that we are also awaiting the inauguration of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Arts, which will house the collection of George Lucas.

Images | © A.M.P.A.S and Academy Museum Foundation.