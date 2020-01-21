This will be the Goya 2020 Awards gala

Share it:

Next Saturday, the 25th, the great night of Spanish cinema will be held in Malaga. With TOndreu Buenafuente and Silvia Abril Again as hosts, the 34th edition of the Goya Awards will feature more musical performances than any year.

The gala, to be held at the Martín Carpena Sports Palace, will start with one of them: Ana Mena and Rayden, in charge of opening. As Buenafuente and Abril advance, “the gala will be a visual spectacle” that will also feature Antonio Banderas, which will interpret one of the numbers of the musical ‘A Chorus Line’, which has premiered in the Andalusian city; Jamie Cullum; Y Amaia and Celia Flores, which will honor Pepa Flores, Goya de Honor of this 34 edition.

“A visual show”

One of the main novelties this year is the installation of screens outside the enclosure so that the ceremony can be followed live. But this is not the only transformation that Martin Carpena will suffer. “They are working more than 350 people 24 hours distributed in 3 shifts. A harrow with capacity for more than 500 people has been built. The space is chaired by a 580 square meter stage surrounded by a 10-leg self-supporting structure that supports a 20-ton technical roof at 15 meters high. 20 current generators have been installed that supply more than 4,000 meters of power distribution connection cable that are distributed in more than 50 electrical panels distributed throughout the premises to serve the gala, photocall, dressing rooms, catering, rooms and production offices. More than 6,000 square meters of carpet, almost 4000 m2 of fabrics, curtains and textile reinforcements will be installed in the decoration field ”, has advanced Mariano Barroso, president of the Film Academy.

Andreu himself says that “Space has been a creative challenge. We are going to try to make the screens play a key role in the scenography, but we have to anticipate the human side ”. Any limit? “Common sense and the meaning of the show. We are very aligned with the Academy. You have to know who you are and do nothing that does not go with you. Know who you do it with and why you do it. ” And Silvia agrees: “The viewer already knows our tone. We are not here to be able to cane anyone. ”