This will be the gala of the 25th Edition of the Forqué Awards

This Saturday, January 11, officially begins the season of awards in Spanish cinema. The José María Forqué Awards celebrate their Saturday 25th edition in the Municipal Palace of Madrid of Ifema with the sponsorship of Ibercaja.

The Forqué will once again be the meeting point of the film industry in its 25th edition. One more year, this gala marks the beginning of the awards season in our country. At the ceremony, presented by Santiago Segura Y Elena Sanchez, the winners will be announced among the finalists we met last November.

'Pain and Glory', 'The infinite trench', 'While the war lasts' and 'O that burns' opt for the Best Fiction Feature, and will have a large representation headed by its directors. Film director Gonzalo Suarez will be recognized with the EGEDA Gold Medal.

Numerous artists and filmmakers will not fail the event and they will be seen on the red carpet of the IFEMA Municipal Palace: Paz Vega, Alejandro Amenábar, María Valverde, Daniel Sánchez Arévalo, Karra Elejalde, Agustín Almodóvar, Esther García, Natalia de Molina, Belén Cuesta Itziar Castro, Antonio Velázquez, Gracia Querejeta, Andrea Duro, Ivana Baquero, Carlos Santos, Vanesa Romero, Adriana Torrebejano, Pol Monen, Adelfa Calvo, Mar Saura, Elena Furiase, James Rhodes, Vladimir Cruz, Tamar Novas, Fernando Tejero, Canco Rodríguez or El Hammani Mine among many others. The list is further expanded with the outstanding presences confirmed as award winners: Manolo Caro, Cecilia Suarez, Loles León, Michelle Jenner, Macarena Gómez, Marta Hazas, Antonio Resines, Jesús Vidal or Juan José Ballesta.

This year the José María Forqué will deliver a special award for the work that represents the Spanish Film Production of these 24 years. On the occasion of the "silver wedding" of these awards, from EGEDA we want to pay a special tribute to the work of the producer and to the history of this prestigious prize of the Spanish Film Industry. For this reason, a vote was opened among its partners to choose the ones that consider the four best films among all the winners in these 24 editions. According to the vote, which ended on January 7, the 4 finalist films that will opt for the best film of the last 24 years are: 'The labyrinth of the faun' (Guillermo del Toro), 'The good star' (Ricardo Franco) , 'The minimum island' (Alberto Rodríguez), 'Solas' (Benito Zambrano) and 'Thesis' (Alejandro Amenábar).

With this 25th edition, the Forqué are consolidated as one of the most prestigious film awards in the Spanish film industry and is currently a must for all professionals in the sector. It has seven categories, of which six are financially endowed and the delivery of the Gold Medal awarded to an entire film career.

EGEDA is the non-profit organization for the rights management of audiovisual producers. He created these awards in 1996 with the purpose of spreading the importance of the film industry, promoting the figure of the producer and rewarding the best Spanish film productions every year for their technical and artistic values.

The José María Forqué Film Award 2019 is organized by EGEDA with the participation of the Madrid City Council, the Community of Madrid, RTVE, and in collaboration with Ibercaja, Mercedes Benz, ICAA, L’Oréal, Aisge, FIPCA, Alta Pavina and Cornejo.