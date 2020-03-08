This will be the cameo of 'Game of Thrones'

Share it:

When 'Westworld' appeared, we all hoped that HBO would find in it the heiress of 'Game of Thrones'. Two seasons later, it hasn't been that way. But not because 'Westworld' is a bad series. Its narrative complexity and philosophical background take war, deaths and script turns to the background. In 'Westworld' many things happen but none is more important than conversations about conscience or freedom. Thus, little by little, the spectators who came looking for another gigantic spectacle full of violence and sex found themselves with a simulation, as did the visitors to the park, and they have gradually abandoned it.

In season 3, however, 'Westworld' is heading to the beginning of the real war between humans and robots. In addition, another small moment of union between both series will happen. Many will have noticed that The music of 'Westworld' and 'Game of Thrones' is run by the same man, a Ramin Djawadi who does not have the reputation he deserves. But we talk about something else. In the second chapter of the third season, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss will make a small cameo. The creators of 'Game of Thrones' will appear as Delos corporation technicians, the company that owns the park.

Already in the surprising and tremendously dense end of last season of 'Westworld' we could see another little nod to 'Game of Thrones'. It happened at the time that Dolores reviews the books of the virtual library of the Forge, those that contain the information of every human who has visited the park. Along the shelves, if you look, there were several gyros of the opening from 'Game of Thrones', which we also saw in the Citadel library, when Sam visited her. Will Dolores become the King of the night?