This weekend, special programming in tribute to Michael Robinson

This Saturday, on the occasion of the death of Michael Robinson, his classmates Sports Carousel They have prepared a special program in the form of a tribute under the name 'Dear Michael'. In this tribute program, which can be followed on the air and on social networks, numerous colleagues and friends of Michael will enter live, in addition to broadcasting special content on his sports and journalistic career.

Very emotional moments of Michael's history will be lived, in addition to his Liverpool teammates. It will be an account of his personal and professional life through the people who have been very special to him during these 30 years in Spain. Listeners will have the opportunity to leave their memories for Michael. As he said, after 30 years invading the halls of this country, now it will be the people who flood the halls of the listeners with messages of affection towards Michael Robinson.

Also, great athletes who Michael interviewed during all these years will go through Carousel.

On Sunday at 13:00 a special program will be broadcast Robin Robinson accent ’. For an hour, listeners will be able to listen to the best moments of the program directed and presented by Michael Robinson.