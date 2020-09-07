This week on Twitch: Ubisoft Forward Marathon, COD Black Ops Cold War multiplayer

Like every Monday, the time has come to discover the schedule of the week on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it, the menu includes the Ubisoft Forward marathon on Thursday, the live commentary on the multiplayer reveal of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and gameplay of the hottest releases of the moment.
We propose below the calendar for the next seven days, subject to variations considering how in this period any new events and presentations are usually announced a few hours after the actual broadcast. In case, you will find the updated schedule on Twitch and obviously on this page.
Monday 7 September
- 10:00 – EveryDay: breakfast with the Fossa
- Ore 15:00 – Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time
- Ore 17:00 – Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning
- Ore 21.30 – Hyper Scape feat Kikachan
Tuesday 8th September
- 10:00 – EveryDay: breakfast with Ale
- Ore 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
- Ore 17:00 – Fall Guys
- 19:00 – Call of Duty: Warzone feat Il Green
- Ore 21:00 – Marvel’s Avengers
Wednesday 9 September
- 10:00 – EveryDay: Breakfast with Ale
- Ore 15:00 – The Last Campifire
- 18:00 – Call of Duty: Cold War Multiplayer: the reveal commented in Italian
- Ore 21:30 – Marvel’s Avengers
Thursday 10th September
- 10:30 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with the Pit
- Ore 15:00 -Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
- 18:00 – Ubisoft Forward Marathon: pre-show with the editorial staff
- 21:00 – Ubisoft Forward: we follow the event live
Friday 11th September
- 10:00 – EveryDay: Breakfast with Ale
- Ore 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
- 17:00 – Nintendo strategies of 2020: Q&A feat. Cydonia
- 19:00 – Fall Guys feat Il Green
- 21:00 – A tutto Indie feat Be_Frankie
Saturday 12th September
- Ore 15:00 – Iron Harvest
- 17:00 – Street Fighter V feat SchiacchiSempre
- Ore 21:30 – Rainbow Six Siege feat Kikachan
Sunday 13 September
- Ore 17:00 – Star Citizen
- 9:00 pm – Microsoft Flight Simulator – Flight lessons with LoreSka
We are waiting for you every day live on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it, if you are unable to follow us live, we remind you that the most interesting broadcasts will also be available on the YouTube channel Everyeye On Demand. THE Q&A di Everyeye.it ed i Talk Show they can also be enjoyed as Podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.
Add Comment