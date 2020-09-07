This week on Twitch: Ubisoft Forward Marathon, COD Black Ops Cold War multiplayer

Share it:

Like every Monday, the time has come to discover the schedule of the week on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it, the menu includes the Ubisoft Forward marathon on Thursday, the live commentary on the multiplayer reveal of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and gameplay of the hottest releases of the moment.

We propose below the calendar for the next seven days, subject to variations considering how in this period any new events and presentations are usually announced a few hours after the actual broadcast. In case, you will find the updated schedule on Twitch and obviously on this page.

Monday 7 September

10:00 – EveryDay: breakfast with the Fossa

Ore 15:00 – Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time

Ore 17:00 – Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning

Ore 21.30 – Hyper Scape feat Kikachan

Tuesday 8th September

10:00 – EveryDay: breakfast with Ale

Ore 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

Ore 17:00 – Fall Guys

19:00 – Call of Duty: Warzone feat Il Green

Ore 21:00 – Marvel’s Avengers

Wednesday 9 September

10:00 – EveryDay: Breakfast with Ale

Ore 15:00 – The Last Campifire

18:00 – Call of Duty: Cold War Multiplayer: the reveal commented in Italian

Ore 21:30 – Marvel’s Avengers

Thursday 10th September

10:30 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with the Pit

Ore 15:00 -Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

18:00 – Ubisoft Forward Marathon: pre-show with the editorial staff

21:00 – Ubisoft Forward: we follow the event live

Friday 11th September

10:00 – EveryDay: Breakfast with Ale

Ore 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

17:00 – Nintendo strategies of 2020: Q&A feat. Cydonia

19:00 – Fall Guys feat Il Green

21:00 – A tutto Indie feat Be_Frankie

Saturday 12th September

Ore 15:00 – Iron Harvest

17:00 – Street Fighter V feat SchiacchiSempre

Ore 21:30 – Rainbow Six Siege feat Kikachan

Sunday 13 September

Ore 17:00 – Star Citizen

9:00 pm – Microsoft Flight Simulator – Flight lessons with LoreSka

