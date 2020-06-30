This week on Twitch: Outriders, Ninjala, The Last of Us Part 2

As every Monday it is time to take a look at the calendar of the Tey channel of Everyeye.it with many special events aired as usual every day from the early hours of the morning until late in the evening.
We propose below the calendar of the next seven days, subject to changes considering that in this period any new events and presentations are usually announced within hours of the actual transmission. If so, you will find the updated schedule on Twitch and obviously on this page.
Monday 29 June
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Ale
- 13:00 – Call of Duty: Warzone (Discomfort Edition)
- 9:00 pm – Escape From Tarkov feat Gaming Day
Tuesday 30 June
- 10:00 am – EveryDay
- 13:00 – AER Memories of Old
- 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
- 5:00 pm – GTA Online
- 19:00 – Apex Legends feat Il Green
- 9.00 pm – Valorant feat Kikachan87
Wednesday 1st July
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Ale
- 15:00 – Ninjala
- 17:00 – The Last of Us Part 2: deepening on the ending (live spoiler)
- 9:00 pm – Destiny 2 feat Gaming Day
Thursday 2nd July
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with pit
- 13:00 – Miami Hotline
- 16:00 – To be defined
- 17:30 – Outriders: we follow the new event
- 21:00 – To be defined
Friday 3rd July
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with Todd
- 13:00 – West of Dead
- 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
- 17:00 – To be defined
- 19:00 – Call of Duty: Warzone feat. Green
- 9:00 pm – A full indie feat Be_Frankie
Saturday 4th July
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with pit
- 15:00 – GTA Online Roleplay
- 5.00 pm – Super Smash Bros. feat SchiacciSempre
- 9.30 pm – Rainbow Six Siege feat Kikachan87
Sunday 5th July
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Gabriele and Mottura
- 15:00 – Mafia
- 5:00 pm – Star Citizen
We wait for you every day live on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it, if you can't follow us live, we remind you that the most interesting broadcasts will also be available on the YouTube channel Everyeye On Demand. THE Q&A of Everyeye.it and the Talk Shows they can also be used as Podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.
