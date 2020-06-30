This week on Twitch: Outriders, Ninjala, The Last of Us Part 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As every Monday it is time to take a look at the calendar of the Tey channel of Everyeye.it with many special events aired as usual every day from the early hours of the morning until late in the evening.

We propose below the calendar of the next seven days, subject to changes considering that in this period any new events and presentations are usually announced within hours of the actual transmission. If so, you will find the updated schedule on Twitch and obviously on this page.

Monday 29 June

10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Ale

13:00 – Call of Duty: Warzone (Discomfort Edition)

9:00 pm – Escape From Tarkov feat Gaming Day

Tuesday 30 June

10:00 am – EveryDay

13:00 – AER Memories of Old

15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

5:00 pm – GTA Online

19:00 – Apex Legends feat Il Green

9.00 pm – Valorant feat Kikachan87

Wednesday 1st July

10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Ale

15:00 – Ninjala

17:00 – The Last of Us Part 2: deepening on the ending (live spoiler)

9:00 pm – Destiny 2 feat Gaming Day

Thursday 2nd July

10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with pit

13:00 – Miami Hotline

16:00 – To be defined

17:30 – Outriders: we follow the new event

21:00 – To be defined

Friday 3rd July

10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with Todd

13:00 – West of Dead

15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

17:00 – To be defined

19:00 – Call of Duty: Warzone feat. Green

9:00 pm – A full indie feat Be_Frankie

Saturday 4th July

10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with pit

15:00 – GTA Online Roleplay

5.00 pm – Super Smash Bros. feat SchiacciSempre

9.30 pm – Rainbow Six Siege feat Kikachan87

Sunday 5th July

10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Gabriele and Mottura

15:00 – Mafia

5:00 pm – Star Citizen

We wait for you every day live on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it, if you can't follow us live, we remind you that the most interesting broadcasts will also be available on the YouTube channel Everyeye On Demand. THE Q&A of Everyeye.it and the Talk Shows they can also be used as Podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.