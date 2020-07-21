This week on Twitch: Nintendo Direct, Ghost of Tsushima, Xbox Series X Marathon

Also this week there is no shortage of the usual daily live broadcasts on Twitch, with a schedule that includes many live events starting from today with the comment of the Nintendo Mini Direct announced in the past few hours.
We propose below the calendar of the next seven days, subject to changes considering how in this period any new events and presentations are usually announced within hours of the actual transmission. If so, you will find the updated schedule on Twitch and obviously on this page.
Monday 20 July
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with the Fossa
- 13:00 – Trackmania
- 3:30 pm – Nintendo Direct Mini commented live
- 17:00 – Trials Rising: Gigatrack
- 19:00 – Apex Legends feat Il Green
- 9.30 pm – Hyper Scape feat Kikachan87
Tuesday 21 July
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Ale
- 13:00 – Neon Abyss
- 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
- 17:00 – GTA Online
- 9:00 pm – Destiny 2 feat Gaming Day
Wednesday 22 July
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with pit
- 13:00 – Brawlhalla
- 15:00 – Ghost of Tsushima
- 19:00 – Call of Duty: Warzone feat. Green
- 9:00 pm – Escape from Tarkov feat Gaming Day
Thursday 23 July
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with Ale
- 14:00 – Xbox Series X Games Reveal Marathon
Friday 24 July
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with Todd
- 13:00 – Paper Mario feat. Cydonia
- 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
- 17:00 – To be defined
- 9.00 pm – All indie: Bastion feat Be_Frankie
Saturday 25 July
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with Todd
- 5.00 pm – Super Smash Bros. feat. SchiacciSempre
- 9.30 pm – Hyper Scape feat. Kikachan
Sunday 26 July
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Gabriele and Marco
- 17:00 – Mafia
We wait for you every day live on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it, if you can't follow us live, we remind you that the most interesting broadcasts will also be available on the YouTube channel Everyeye On Demand. THE Q&A of Everyeye.it and the Talk Shows they can also be used as Podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.
