This week on Twitch: Nintendo Direct, Ghost of Tsushima, Xbox Series X Marathon

Also this week there is no shortage of the usual daily live broadcasts on Twitch, with a schedule that includes many live events starting from today with the comment of the Nintendo Mini Direct announced in the past few hours.

We propose below the calendar of the next seven days, subject to changes considering how in this period any new events and presentations are usually announced within hours of the actual transmission. If so, you will find the updated schedule on Twitch and obviously on this page.

Monday 20 July

10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with the Fossa

13:00 – Trackmania

3:30 pm – Nintendo Direct Mini commented live

17:00 – Trials Rising: Gigatrack

19:00 – Apex Legends feat Il Green

9.30 pm – Hyper Scape feat Kikachan87

Tuesday 21 July

10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Ale

13:00 – Neon Abyss

15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

17:00 – GTA Online

9:00 pm – Destiny 2 feat Gaming Day

Wednesday 22 July

10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with pit

13:00 – Brawlhalla

15:00 – Ghost of Tsushima

19:00 – Call of Duty: Warzone feat. Green

9:00 pm – Escape from Tarkov feat Gaming Day

Thursday 23 July

10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with Ale

14:00 – Xbox Series X Games Reveal Marathon

Friday 24 July

10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with Todd

13:00 – Paper Mario feat. Cydonia

15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

17:00 – To be defined

9.00 pm – All indie: Bastion feat Be_Frankie

Saturday 25 July

10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with Todd

5.00 pm – Super Smash Bros. feat. SchiacciSempre

9.30 pm – Hyper Scape feat. Kikachan

Sunday 26 July

10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Gabriele and Marco

17:00 – Mafia

We wait for you every day live on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it, if you can't follow us live, we remind you that the most interesting broadcasts will also be available on the YouTube channel Everyeye On Demand.