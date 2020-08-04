This week on Twitch: from Horizon Zero Dawn on PC to Mafia and Fall Guys!

Share it:

Even the first week of August, the Everyeye editorial staff invites you to share your passion for the gaming universe in the company, thanks to a rich schedule of live shows and appointments!

On the Tey Channel of Everyeye, in fact, a wide selection of titles, formats and moments of study will alternate. Among the usual Q&A, gameplay sessions and special events, we therefore propose the scheduled schedule for the next seven days.

It ranges from intriguing news, from Nioh 2: The Tengu's Discipline fup to the PC version of Horizon: Zero Dawn, passing through Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The editorial team's journey continues in the company of such titles Hellpoint, souls-like with sci-fi atmospheres, Red Dead Online is Valorant. Space of course also for special events, among which the commentary on the opening ceremony of the QuakeCon 2020.

Monday 3 August

10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with the Fossa

3:00 pm – Nioh 2: The Tengu's Disciple

17:00 – Grounded

9.30 pm – Valorant feat Kikachan87

Tuesday 4th August

10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Ale

15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

5.00 pm – Hellpoint

19:00 – FIFA 21 feat Il Green

9:00 pm – Destiny 2 feat Gaming Day

Wednesday 5th August

10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with pit

2.00 pm – Horizon Zero Dawn (PC)

16:30 – Samsung Unpacked

Thursday 6 August

10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with pit

3:00 pm – Red Dead Online

5:00 pm – Fall Guys Community Event

19:00 – Call of Duty: Warzone feat Il Green

9:00 pm – Escape From tarkov feat Gaming Day

Friday 7 August

10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with Ale

15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

5.30 pm – QuakeCon 2020: opening ceremony with commentary in Italian

20:00 – Livengers

Saturday 8 August

15:00 – GTA Online RolePlay

17:00 – Crushes Always

9.30 pm – Rainbow Six: Siege feat. Kikachan

Sunday 9 August

3:00 pm – Mafia

5:00 pm – Star Citizen

In closing, we remind you that the Everyeye On Demand YouTube channel will gradually receive replicas of a selection of live events in the company of our editorial staff. We just have to wish you a good gaming week!