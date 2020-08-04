This week on Twitch: from Horizon Zero Dawn on PC to Mafia and Fall Guys!

Even the first week of August, the Everyeye editorial staff invites you to share your passion for the gaming universe in the company, thanks to a rich schedule of live shows and appointments!
On the Tey Channel of Everyeye, in fact, a wide selection of titles, formats and moments of study will alternate. Among the usual Q&A, gameplay sessions and special events, we therefore propose the scheduled schedule for the next seven days.
It ranges from intriguing news, from Nioh 2: The Tengu's Discipline fup to the PC version of Horizon: Zero Dawn, passing through Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The editorial team's journey continues in the company of such titles Hellpoint, souls-like with sci-fi atmospheres, Red Dead Online is Valorant. Space of course also for special events, among which the commentary on the opening ceremony of the QuakeCon 2020.
Monday 3 August
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with the Fossa
- 3:00 pm – Nioh 2: The Tengu's Disciple
- 17:00 – Grounded
- 9.30 pm – Valorant feat Kikachan87
Tuesday 4th August
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Ale
- 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
- 5.00 pm – Hellpoint
- 19:00 – FIFA 21 feat Il Green
- 9:00 pm – Destiny 2 feat Gaming Day
Wednesday 5th August
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with pit
- 2.00 pm – Horizon Zero Dawn (PC)
- 16:30 – Samsung Unpacked
Thursday 6 August
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with pit
- 3:00 pm – Red Dead Online
- 5:00 pm – Fall Guys Community Event
- 19:00 – Call of Duty: Warzone feat Il Green
- 9:00 pm – Escape From tarkov feat Gaming Day
Friday 7 August
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with Ale
- 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
- 5.30 pm – QuakeCon 2020: opening ceremony with commentary in Italian
- 20:00 – Livengers
Saturday 8 August
- 15:00 – GTA Online RolePlay
- 17:00 – Crushes Always
- 9.30 pm – Rainbow Six: Siege feat. Kikachan
Sunday 9 August
- 3:00 pm – Mafia
- 5:00 pm – Star Citizen
In closing, we remind you that the Everyeye On Demand YouTube channel will gradually receive replicas of a selection of live events in the company of our editorial staff. We just have to wish you a good gaming week!
Add Comment