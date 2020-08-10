This week on Twitch: from Cyberpunk 2077 to Fall Guys and Fast & Furious

A new videogame week kicks off, which invariably brings with it a wide selection of live events with the Everyeye editorial team!
There will be particularly interesting events, with the announcement of the transmission of a second Night City Wire dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077 by the team of CD Projekt RED. The usual appointments with the format were then present Q & A, during which our editorial team will gladly answer your questions, ranging from a vast selection of topics and themes. Finally, numerous gameplay sessions are scheduled, with the newcomer in the PS Plus catalog, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the survival horror Maid of Sker or the racing game by the authors of Project Cars, Fast & Furious: Crossroads.
Below, find the programming integral of the week:
Monday 10th August
- 10:00 – EveryDay: breakfast with Ale
- 1.00 pm – Maid of Sker
- 17:00 – Waiting for the Night City Wire
- 18:00 – Night City Wire: the Cyberpunk 2077 event commented in Italian
Tuesday 11th August
- 10:00 – EveryDay: breakfast with Ale
- 3:00 pm – Q&A Deluxe
- 5:00 pm – Fall Guys
- 19:00 – Special FIFA 21 feat Il Green
- 9:00 pm – Hyper Scape feat Kikachan87
Wednesday 12 August
- 10:00 – EveryDay: breakfast with Gabriele and Marco
- 3.00 pm – Fast & Furious Crossroads
- 5:00 pm – Skater XL
- 19:00 – Call of Duty Warzone feat. The Green
Thursday 13th August
- 10:00 – EveryDay: Breakfast with Ale
- 15:00 – A Total War Saga: Troy
- 17:00 – Control
- 9:00 pm – All indie: Indivisible feat. Be_ Frankie
Friday 14th August
- 10:00 – EveryDay: Breakfast with Gabriele and Marco
- 3:00 pm – Q&A Deluxe
- 17:00 – UFC 4
- 20:00 – Livengers
Saturday 15th August
- 3:00 pm – GTA Online RolePlay
- 17:00 – SchiacciSempre
- 9.30 pm – Rainbow Six: Siege feat. Kikachan
Sunday 16th August
- 15:00 – Marvel's Avengers
- 17:00 – Star Citizen
As always, the appointment is on the Everyeye Twitch Channel: we also remind you that the reruns of some of the live shows will later be available on the Everyeye on Demand YouTube Channel.
Add Comment