This week on Twitch: Captain Tsubasa, Black Ops Cold War, Outriders

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new week begins and as usual it is time to take a look at the complete schedule of the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it, which in the next seven days will be animated by numerous broadcasts dedicated to the hottest games of the moment.

We propose below the calendar for the next seven days, subject to variations considering how in this period any new events and presentations are usually announced a few hours after the actual broadcast. In case, you will find the updated schedule on Twitch and obviously on this page.

Monday 24th August

10:00 – EveryDay: breakfast with the Fossa

Ore 15:00 – Rogue Legacy 2

Ore 17:00 – Fall Guys

Ore 21.30 – Hyper Scape feat Kikachan

Tuesday 25th August

10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Todd

Ore 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

Ore 17:30 – Outriders Broadcast

19:00 – UFC4 feat Il Green

Ore 21:00 – Remnant From the Ashes DLC feat GiornoGaming

Wednesday 26th August

10:00 – EveryDay: breakfast with the Fossa

Ore 17:00 – Mafia Definitive Edition

Ore 19:00 – COD Black Ops Cold War Reveal

9:00 pm – Face to face with Renato Novara, voice of Tsubasa, Luffy and Ezio Auditore

Thursday 27th August

10:00 – EveryDay: Breakfast with Gab and Marco

Ore 15:00 – Fall Guys

Ore 18:00 – Gamescom Opening Night Live

Friday 28th August

10:00 – EveryDay: Breakfast with the Pit

Ore 13:00 – Control: AWE DLC

Ore 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

Ore 17:00 – Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions feat Cydonia

Ore 20:30 – Future Games Show LIVE

Saturday 29th August

15:00 – To be defined

17:00 – Schiacchi Always

Ore 21:30 – Rainbow Six Siege feat Kikachan

Sunday 30th August

15:00 – To be defined

17:00 – To be defined

We are waiting for you every day live on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it, if you are unable to follow us live, we remind you that the most interesting broadcasts will also be available on the YouTube channel Everyeye On Demand. THE Q&A di Everyeye.it ed i Talk Show they can also be enjoyed as Podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.