This week on Twitch: Captain Tsubasa, Black Ops Cold War, Outriders

A new week begins and as usual it is time to take a look at the complete schedule of the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it, which in the next seven days will be animated by numerous broadcasts dedicated to the hottest games of the moment.
We propose below the calendar for the next seven days, subject to variations considering how in this period any new events and presentations are usually announced a few hours after the actual broadcast. In case, you will find the updated schedule on Twitch and obviously on this page.
Monday 24th August
- 10:00 – EveryDay: breakfast with the Fossa
- Ore 15:00 – Rogue Legacy 2
- Ore 17:00 – Fall Guys
- Ore 21.30 – Hyper Scape feat Kikachan
Tuesday 25th August
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Todd
- Ore 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
- Ore 17:30 – Outriders Broadcast
- 19:00 – UFC4 feat Il Green
- Ore 21:00 – Remnant From the Ashes DLC feat GiornoGaming
Wednesday 26th August
- 10:00 – EveryDay: breakfast with the Fossa
- Ore 17:00 – Mafia Definitive Edition
- Ore 19:00 – COD Black Ops Cold War Reveal
- 9:00 pm – Face to face with Renato Novara, voice of Tsubasa, Luffy and Ezio Auditore
Thursday 27th August
- 10:00 – EveryDay: Breakfast with Gab and Marco
- Ore 15:00 – Fall Guys
- Ore 18:00 – Gamescom Opening Night Live
Friday 28th August
- 10:00 – EveryDay: Breakfast with the Pit
- Ore 13:00 – Control: AWE DLC
- Ore 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
- Ore 17:00 – Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions feat Cydonia
- Ore 20:30 – Future Games Show LIVE
Saturday 29th August
- 15:00 – To be defined
- 17:00 – Schiacchi Always
- Ore 21:30 – Rainbow Six Siege feat Kikachan
Sunday 30th August
- 15:00 – To be defined
- 17:00 – To be defined
We are waiting for you every day live on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it, if you are unable to follow us live, we remind you that the most interesting broadcasts will also be available on the YouTube channel Everyeye On Demand.
