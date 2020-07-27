This week on Twitch: Avengers War Table, Carrion, Grounded

Share it:

A new week begins and as usual the time has come to offer you the complete program schedule of the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it for the next seven days with programs dedicated to Grounded, Hellpoint and many other games.

Also this week there is no shortage of the usual daily live broadcasts on Twitch, with a schedule that foresees many live events starting from today with the comment of the Nintendo Mini Direct announced in the past few hours. We propose below the calendar of the next seven days, subject to changes considering how in this period any new events and presentations are usually announced within hours of the actual transmission. If so, you will find the updated schedule on Twitch and obviously on this page.

Monday 27 July

10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Icilio and Marco

15:00 – Carrion

5:00 pm – Destroy All Humans! Remake

9.30 pm – Valorant feat Kikachan87

Tuesday 28 July

10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Ale

15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

5.00 pm – Paper Mario The Origami King feat Cydonia

19:00 – Apex Legends feat Il Green

9:00 pm – Grounded feat Gaming Day

Wednesday 29 July

10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Ale

15:00 – Hellpoint

5pm – Bloodstained Curse of the Moon 2

19:00 – Marvel's Avengers War Table

Thursday 30 July

10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with the editorial staff

15:00 – Ghost of Tsushima

19:00 – Call of Duty Warzone

9:00 pm – Escape From tarkov feat Gaming Day

Friday July 31st

10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with pit

15:00 – Q&A Deluxe

17:00 – GTA Online

9.00 pm – A Tutto Indie: Transistor feat Be_Frankie

Saturday 1st August

10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with Todd

17:00 – Crushes Always

9.30 pm – Hyper Scape feat. Kikachan

Sunday 2nd August

10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Gabriele and Marco

17:00 – Mafia

We look forward to seeing you every day live on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it, if you can't follow us live, we remind you that the most interesting programs will also be available on the YouTube channel Everyeye On Demand. THE Q&A of Everyeye.it and the Talk Shows they can also be used as Podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.