This week on Twitch: Avengers War Table, Carrion, Grounded

A new week begins and as usual the time has come to offer you the complete program schedule of the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it for the next seven days with programs dedicated to Grounded, Hellpoint and many other games.
Also this week there is no shortage of the usual daily live broadcasts on Twitch, with a schedule that foresees many live events starting from today with the comment of the Nintendo Mini Direct announced in the past few hours. We propose below the calendar of the next seven days, subject to changes considering how in this period any new events and presentations are usually announced within hours of the actual transmission. If so, you will find the updated schedule on Twitch and obviously on this page.
Monday 27 July
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Icilio and Marco
- 15:00 – Carrion
- 5:00 pm – Destroy All Humans! Remake
- 9.30 pm – Valorant feat Kikachan87
Tuesday 28 July
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Ale
- 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
- 5.00 pm – Paper Mario The Origami King feat Cydonia
- 19:00 – Apex Legends feat Il Green
- 9:00 pm – Grounded feat Gaming Day
Wednesday 29 July
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Ale
- 15:00 – Hellpoint
- 5pm – Bloodstained Curse of the Moon 2
- 19:00 – Marvel's Avengers War Table
Thursday 30 July
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with the editorial staff
- 15:00 – Ghost of Tsushima
- 19:00 – Call of Duty Warzone
- 9:00 pm – Escape From tarkov feat Gaming Day
Friday July 31st
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with pit
- 15:00 – Q&A Deluxe
- 17:00 – GTA Online
- 9.00 pm – A Tutto Indie: Transistor feat Be_Frankie
Saturday 1st August
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: Breakfast with Todd
- 17:00 – Crushes Always
- 9.30 pm – Hyper Scape feat. Kikachan
Sunday 2nd August
- 10:00 am – EveryDay: breakfast with Gabriele and Marco
- 17:00 – Mafia
We look forward to seeing you every day live on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it, if you can't follow us live, we remind you that the most interesting programs will also be available on the YouTube channel Everyeye On Demand. THE Q&A of Everyeye.it and the Talk Shows they can also be used as Podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.
