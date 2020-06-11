This was the “virtual tribune” that debuted in Sevilla's victory against Betis

Share it:

The Ramón Sanchez Pizjuan stadium lacked an audience due to the new protocol (Reuters)

This Thursday the Spanish League returned with the classic that Sevilla and Betis celebrated. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the activity had been suspended in March and now, after the application of a strict protocol, the highest category resumed its games. Among the measures adopted that allowed the ball to return to the rounds, the absence of the public stands out, although the federation made sure that such absence is not felt on TV.

In order for viewers to enjoy the atmosphere that is usually lived in stadiums, innovations were applied in this game (and also in the next ones) mainly around two big blocks: the development of virtual stands and audio and the visual part, linked to the positions of the cameras and the new images that they will offer to the spectators. Both are carried out with the help of partners and were implemented by the company Mediapro.

"We have carried out these improvements in audiovisual transmission so that the fans can enjoy the games. We have partners worldwide to offer a great audiovisual experience. We are in an exceptional situation, but for us it has been essential to be able to adapt and offer a pioneering broadcast to our followers, ”he explained. Javier Thebes, president of La Liga.

This is how the stands were seen on television

The novelty of this round of competition lies in the virtual broadcast It allows to perceive the games in an attractive way and is very reminiscent of how they looked and heard before the suspension. In this way, the stands were virtualized this Thursday at Sánchez Pizjuán and always offered the image of fans seated in real size, identified with the colors of the local team.

The technology will also be used in other meetings and This image of the public can be transformed into a monochrome color canvas of the stadium that incorporates, for example, institutional messages, which has been the product of the collaboration of EA SPORTS FIFA. In other words, the library of audio resources recorded by the popular game in real stadiums has been used and has been digitally adapted so that it can be implemented in real time during broadcasts. So, When the referees sanction some infractions, the protagonists convert goals or a risky occasion is made, the virtual fans will be present.

For their part, some cameras will change their location to positions where they could previously affect the vision of the fans in the stands. Among other examples, the aerial camera will modify its flight to offer innovative planes, and the images of the substitute banks will be transferred to the opposite stands to apply the use of telephoto lenses.

South Korea Soccer Inflatable Dolls

All the leagues that restarted did so without an audience and in Korea a peculiar situation occurred a few weeks ago when the FC Seoul he supplanted his fans with inflatable sex dolls, placed by one of their sponsors.

The images went viral because of their ridicule and overshadowed the victory of the local team that added an important victory that left him second of the leader Sangju Sangmu with 7 units in three dates celebrated. The only goal of the match was scored Han Chan-Hee after a shot from medium distance at 25 minutes of the complement that was nailed at an angle.

As reported by the German news agency Dpa, the Korean capital entity received aa financial fine corresponding to 75,000 euros for the surprising, unexpected and controversial initiative to place the wrists in the stands of his stadium, when his team played behind closed doors against him Gwangju.

