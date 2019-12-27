This was the spectacular Kardashian Christmas party

Share it:

At this point, we are all clear that when it comes to the art of riding parties, the Kardashian They are the real queens. In his life everything is big, as we can see chapter by chapter in 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', and if it's about celebrating something as special as the ChristmasWell, of course. As usual every year around this time, the sisters organized a sarao for everything that has left us with their mouths open (and dead of envy, that too).

This year, the hostess was Kourtney Kardashian, who received his hundreds of guests in his house (sorry, mansion). We have to say that we have been totally amazed to see some of those who were there. What does Younes Bendjima, supposed former Kourtney Kardashian, have dinner with the sisters on this special night? Will the rumors of reconciliation be true? He is certainly suspicious …

Those who also made an appearance at the Kardashian mansion were the respective ex-Kylie and Khloé: Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson. Despite the many dramas that have lived among them, everything indicates that they wanted to put aside the differences and enjoy these dates together.

Of course, Sofia Richie, the new best friend of Kylie, who went with her partner Scott Disick did not miss.

And what about decoration? They always know how to surprise us. It could not be more ideal. The entrance to the house was already the most spectacular with dozens of plants and several trees. The most flippant was one inverted hanging from the ceiling.

The SIA singer performed live for all the guests

We also hallucinate with surprise acting. On this occasion he was in charge of SIA who rode A spectacular staging. The singer interpreted some of her 'temazos' as if it were a Christmas gift. Look look.

What will they do for New Year's Eve? And most importantly … Why have we not yet received our invitation?