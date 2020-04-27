This was the show "Volverte a ver" by Juanes and the Bogotá Philharmonic

Share it:

Colombian singer-songwriter Juanes offered a virtual concert yesterday, accompanied by the Bogotá Philharmonic Orchestra, which he had previously produced and recorded. The concert called "Volverte a ver", which lasted just over half an hour, began with the theme "A Dios I ask." From the comfort of their homes, each of the musicians that accompanied the singer among trumpeters, violinists, guitarists, a keyboard player, a drummer and more, recorded the enjoyment of the performance of their pieces, which also included "Look well" and " Hate for love".

"Hoping that somehow they can enjoy these days of so much difficulty, but I believe that from love, right? From love is where that seed that can change the world is born," said Juanes in his concert that was broadcast on yesterday afternoon Saturday via YouTube.

Juanes highlighted that "having brought together so many musicians through technology to make that show is something very beautiful, because imagine you: the Bogota Philharmonic, the musicians of my band and myself, each at home recording with his phone, trying to assemble these songs in some consistent and best quality possible has really been a beautiful and very learning-packed process. "









Juanes sends a lot of love to the times of COVID-19

Before interpreting "Volverte a ver", he mentioned that the song that Juan Luis Guerra arranged had made too much sense in these moments when people are isolated due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

When I went out to travel I always thought, 'I want to return to my house so that I can see my loved ones, my children, my family, my wife, my mother, my brothers, my friends' and I believe which is something we all have in mind now that, a while ago, we cannot see and embrace each other.

"It is like this idea continues to be very important, which was born from the inspiration that the Colombian army boys gave me, but in the end it ends up being a love song that can be played at any latitude in life."

The Colombian concluded his concert with "Ama a la tierra", which he said is an ode to all the things he loves, including his family, his work, his admirers and, of course, his native Colombia.

