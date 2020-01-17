In the middle of the time where teen comedies triumphed 'American Pie' or 'Someone like You'John Schultz gave us 'The girl next door', starring the then very famous Melissa Joan Hart, the old Sabrina from the television series about the witch teen more famous. A multitude of celebrities of the moment, like David Arquette, taking advantage of the fame that 'Scream' gave him, or singer Britney Spears, who put a soundtrack to the film with his mythical single '(You Drive Me) Crazy', in which video the couple also appears protagonist. Come in and see.
This was the premiere of 'The Girl Next Door' in 1999
January 16, 2020
1 Min Read
