This was the premiere of 'Footloose' in 1984

It was 1984 when it was releasedFootloose ', the film that turned Kevin Bacon into an international star. This was based on what happened in a small town in Oklahoma, where dance floors were banned for almost 90 years. The story reached the ears of the writer Dean Pitchford, who wrote the story that would end up becoming that cult classic that is the movie today. At its premiere they attended celebrities like Goldie Hawn, Cher or Jamie Lee Curtis, and today we return back to the eighties to enjoy this premiere musical.
January 31, 2020
1 Min Read
