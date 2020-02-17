This was the most watched VIDEO in Mexico according to YouTube Rewind 2019

This week, the YouTube Rewind 2019, the most watched count of the year and the most popular in the famous video network, where the top ten most seen in Mexico.

According to the platform and its list of the ten most watched videos, in general, comedy and melodrama were the genres that Mexicans preferred.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Badabun, Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza, and a chapter of the iconic series Neighbors are in the top ten videos.

However, the unquestionable first place, the most watched video in Mexico on YouTube Rewind 2019, is the one that popularized the phrase “Oh, Papantla, your children fly!”. Its about sketch “Flour”, from the Backdoor production company, a remake from another Brazilian video where a lieutenant analyzes a drug package. And, although he is warned that it is cocaine, the policeman ends up drugged and throwing phrases that all Mexicans loved.

Here are the ten most watched videos this 2019 in our country:

FLOUR

Exposing Infidels Ep. 64 | The hardest video of my life

REVELATION PARTY 😱 IS CHILD (JUAN REACTION) 9 MONTHS PREGNANT (Ep. 4) Kimberly Loaiza

ALREADY BORN 😱😭 Juan de Dios Pantoja | Kimberly Loaiza

Here the whole truth. Goodbye Tavo

Neighbors, chapter 1: Benito returns! | Season 5 | Comedy District

Extreme joke to my girlfriend. He almost died of fright

This is how they live in a prison for the mentally ill | Topochico, Mexico

They assaulted me and beat me. Prank Liz

Finished

Here you can check other videos that were trending YouTube this year in our country.

