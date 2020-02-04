This was the millionaire and eccentric party of Stormi, daughter of Kylie Jenner

Share it:

Last February, Stormi Webster, daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, turned two years old and the socialite did not hesitate to spend a fortune to celebrate with a great eccentric party this special date for the whole Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kylie, the beautiful minor of the famous clan, threw the house out the window to celebrate the second birthday of her firstborn, the billionaire businesswoman planned an extraordinary party, where the theme was "The World of Stormi" (Stormi World), in the There were endless attractions such as inflatable games, different entertainment areas, a free merchandise shop for the celebration and a large food banquet for your guests.

The main attraction was an inflatable giant of the child's head, which was where his guests entered the great celebration, followed by a module of attention where they offered you a map to visit each of the attractions that were inside, such as thematic sections of Trolls, Frozen and a mini fair, just to mention a few.

Inside the property where the party was held, you could enjoy mechanical attractions, inflatables, ball pool, fair machines, exclusive items from an official merchandise store of the small, place where you could customize your garment in style to your liking, and an innumerable amount of varied food for the guests.

During the big celebration, Kylie Jenner did not stop documenting any moment of those who lived inside, in addition to sharing with her followers each of the rooms she planned for Stormi's number two birthday.

In addition, those who could not miss among the guests, were the Kardashian-Jenner family, who celebrated with Stormi and Kylie this special day for both. There were also several celebrities who also attended the celebration, including Anastasia Karanikolau, better known as Stassie, Rosalia, Kulture, the daughter of Cardi B and Travis Scott, the father of the minor.

Undoubtedly, the Kardashian-Jenner always know how to show off their celebrations, in addition to Kylie, her sisters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney, they make incredible themed parties for their little ones, even when it's not a birthday, the most famous family in the middle The show offers great and unique celebrations.