This was the macho bet of Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling

Let's face it: the 'hype pop' that the stars of 2000 woke up in us is something that we have not been able to overcome today. Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin or Avril Lavigne are the perfect example of this obsession. Therefore, when someone from this generation makes news, something inside us softens and pushes us to listen to the Spotify's "2000s" list. Something that has happened recently with Justin Timberlake Y Jessica Simpson. And it is that Britney's celebrated ex-boyfriend and the eternal disciple of Nautical pop that Spears put into fashion had more than a close friendship a decade ago.

This is how she recognized herself during her visit to the Jimmy Kimmel program, where she went to promote this Wednesday his memories ‘Open Book’. A book in which he undresses romantically and tells about unknown and complicated episodes of his life, as well as the sexual abuse of which he was a victim when he was only six years old. And between secret and secret, he was also encouraged to confess that Justin and she had a roll shortly after 2006, when she had just divorced Nick Lachey and he was single. And although this experience apparently could have been the dream of any teenager, the "match" ended up being somewhat disappointing for Jessica.

The interpreter told Jimmy with laughter that this meeting took place in his own house, where Justin went at a time when neither of them had a partner since they both moved in the same social circle:

“I met Justin very well. After my divorce he came to my house one day and we shared a pretty nostalgic kiss. It was interesting, but then he took out his phone and started writing to someone. I avoided thinking that I was going to another girl and thought if I had stuck out my tongue too much or what, you know? ”

Shortly after Jessica found out that the singer was really not writing to another young woman, but to Ryan Gosling, with whom he made a bet at age 12: see who was the first to kiss Jessica. This is what the protagonist narrates:

"He sent a message to Ryan and said:‘ I won the bet. " And I stayed in plan, ‘how? Ok … so we won't kiss again? And that's over ”

A strange and not very chivalrous reason that time later the artist wanted to clarify by recognizing that Gosling really liked her, since he had something special and a very particular spark. Although, sadly, the one who won the surreal bet was Justin.