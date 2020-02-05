This was the luxurious wedding of Galilea Montijo

Share it:

It was on August 6, 2011, when Galilea Montijo joined his life to that of Acapulcan businessman Fernando Reina Iglesias.

The wedding took place in Acapulco Bay, when the lovers had only four months of relationship, and seven months of meeting.

The wedding of Galilea Montijo and Fernando Reina Iglesias was in a villa and started at 7:00 at night. At that time the mayor of Acapulco, Manuel Añorve Baños, was the one who performed the ceremony for the civilian.

Damás of honor at the wedding of Galilea Montijo

Roxana Castellanos

Paola Cuellar

Claudia Arroyo

All three were dressed in red. Some of the guests were: Alan Tacher, Monzerrat Oliver, Barbara Coppel, Raul Aráiza, Ines Gomez Mont and actor Fernado Alonso.









Gloria Trevi sang at the wedding of Galilea Montijo

It was the same Gloria Trevi who enlivened the wedding of Galilea Montijo, at that time it was mentioned that Gloria traveled in a private plane to be able to arrive on time to the event, which ended until the following day.

It was also reported that among the guests was Federica Quijano, former Kabah, who sang "The Street of the Sirens".

Galilea spent an incredible night were his best friends and family, the guests mentioned that the couple looked completely happy.

The wedding exclusive was sold to a magazine.

Wedding of Galilea Montijo.











Who is Galilea Montijo's husband?