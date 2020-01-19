This was the luxurious party of the daughter of Canelo Álvarez

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mexico.- The famous boxer Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez recently celebrated his daughter Maria Fernanda's number 2 birthday, with a luxurious and eye-catching party accompanied by family and friends.

The boxer's little daughter enjoyed an ostentatious party that was animated to the rhythm of the music and an elegant decoration in the hall where it was held.

In images shared by the journalist Nelsie Carrillo, it is observed that the place where the celebration took place has a pool and is decorated in pastel colors, mostly pink, alluding to the ballet-tale of Swan Lake.

Canelo's daughter turned 2 in December, but it was until this Saturday, January 18, that her parents celebrated.

In the images you can see the little girl with a beautiful dress in the arms of her parents, who kept taking pictures with her.

Apparently the girl enjoyed her party in a big way, because it is also observed that she was dancing in the most lively.

Sául "Canelo" Álvarez frequently presumes the life of luxuries that his boxing career has allowed him to give himself.

Last November, El Canelo threw the house out the window to celebrate the twelve birthday of his eldest daughter, Emily, who had a great time in the incredible celebration that his father organized with his mother, family and friends.