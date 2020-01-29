This was the lost pilot of the first adaptation of the comic that Fox rejected in 2011

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The path that has followed the adaptation of 'Locke & Key' of Joe hill comes to a happy ending next month, when the series of Netflix I finally reached the platform after changing hands several times, from the already very distant plans for adaptation to the cinema for Dimension Films or even a trilogy for Universal Pictures. In one of those struggles, he was very close to breaking through FOX, that next to DreamWorks TV and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci They produced a pilot in 2011.

To direct it, he was hired Mark Romanek, which moves between movies and music videos, which would put in motion pictures the first graphic novel of the series, introducing the story of a family that lives in a mysterious New England mansion where a lot of magic keys are discovered. In the casting, Miranda Otto, now on Netflix with 'The chilling adventures of Sabrina' (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, 2018-) plays the mother Nina Locke, Sarah Bolger it was Kinsey Locke and Nick stahl co-starred as Duncan Locke.

Skylar gaertner played Bode, 6, and Harrison Thomas He was the possessed teenager who causes all the terror to the family. In the main roles appeared the actor and singer Jesse McCartney as Ty Locke, and Ksenia Solo She was chosen as Dodge. There was a projection of the pilot in the Comic-Con of San Diego 2011 in an attempt to arouse interest, but FOX would go on to continue the series with the Mtv Y Hulu attentive to the rebound to issue it. Although Netflix is ​​chasing the pilot cursed by the networks, there are copies emerging on youtube and at some point you can view.

A solid pilot without a hook

Do youThis pilot deserved to have continued? Well, to begin with, in its 51 minutes, it manages to compress enough numbers of the plot of the comic, which makes the less interesting moments of it dissipate. Some of the criticisms of the episode in his day focused on being boring, but that is not the case, or at least facing the patience of the comic in displaying its history. Mark Romanek use static, distant and wide shots that give 'Locke & Key'an atmosphere of gothic terror more explicit than the colorful comic.

Cold, dark and desaturated tones that have more of the author of 'Portraits of an obsession' (On Hour Photo, 2002) than of the comics, but that can explain that Fox's impatient executives wondered when the good began. The truth is that, in addition to getting into the subject quite soon, the script of Josh Friedman ('Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles'), is very faithful to the graphic novel on which it is based.

FROM NOW, SPOILERS OF THE FRAME

As in the first six numbers it begins with the tragedy in California when the patriarch of a family, Rendell (Mark Pellegrino, the Lucifer of 'Supernatural'), is killed by the disturbed young man, Sam Lesser and his widow and their three children, move to Lovecraft, to the family mansion, Key House, to be closer to the deceased's brother. There the evil continues to persecute the family thanks to some supernatural keys that open doors in the house to another dimension

The problems of 'Welcome to Lovecraft'

As in the first number, Bode finds a key, opens a door and when it passes through it, he falls dead and his ghost emerges from his body. When the ghost flies through the door and re-enters Bode's body, the child comes back to life. This is done with a CGI a little from the early 2000s (being 2011), but perhaps the last step of the preproduction was not finished, so it is not too important either. It does change that the tone of the scene is more lyrical, stranger than in the cartoons.

The problem with the pilot approach is that of the graphic novel, much of the first hour is spent with Bode and his ghost at Casper, the discovery of the woman at the well and the escape of Lesser, but does not just explain anything about the keys or show how majestic its use, or feel good bases to hook. Yes, characters like Ty and his sister develop, but there is no clue what the villain holds for the family. There is much to tell and the way it introduces Joe hill It is already somewhat bland, so it leaves the feeling of lost opportunity.

In fact, the best thing about the pilot is a final scene that It is not in the first graphic novel. Almost like the scene of Josie Packard's 'Twin Peaks' trapped in the doorknob, with the camera approaching what appears to be a strange workshop with a woman trapped in a glass bottle that looks like Nina, in the style of punishment end of the movie 'Krampus' (2015), which may mean that has been possessed and his soul replaced, something that the villain often does.

A strange ending but more suggestive and related to terror that the comic, for a pilot who demands to enter his game of ghosts and villains locked in a well with a lot already on his back that the viewer ignores. Again, a problem that the comic tries to solve with constant exposure somewhat tedious. Now we can only see the pilot of Andy Muschietti for Hulu, which also came to be filmed but was rejected before Netflix commission a first season of 10 episodes. We will see if you can better solve the problems of the starting material.