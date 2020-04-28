This was the farewell to Chris Evans on his last day on the set of Avengers: Endgame

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After a joint viewing session of Avengers: Infinity War with the community and the writers, on ComicBook they did the same last night with Avengers: Endgame and the directors of UCM's most ambitious film.

These sessions are serving to reveal many never-before-seen secrets and materials from the films. One of them is a video from the filming of the movie in which we see the cast and crew applauding Chris Evans as he says goodbye to his role as Steve Rogers / Captain America.

This is from @Chris Evans’S last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/LreTlM2JrZ – Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

The actor turned the page at the time since there does not seem to be any kind of intention in bringing his character back to the UCM, since his story arc is perfectly closed in the 2019 movie and it is time for others to continue with the legacy that supposed to carry that shield.

Chris Evans is one of those who has been in the UCM since the beginning with The Avengers and the Captain America movies, one of the most valued trilogies within this extensive cinematic universe and one of the roles most loved by the public and by the rest of companions.

Now the new Captain America is Sam Wilson / Falcon, who is going to have to deal with the weight of Rogers' legacy in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a series that should come to Disney + by the end of the year if the pandemic does not force change plans and take the debut a few months back to enter the following year. Other series like Loki, WandaVision and What If …? will happen to them.

Source.