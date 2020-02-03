This was the epic performance of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in the Super Bowl halftime

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The artists performed their greatest hits in Miami, where this event was held with a Latin accent.

Bad Bunny and J Balvin appeared as special guests.

Last night the NFL final took place in Miami, a Latin stronghold where the Kansas City Chief team was raised with victory. But we know, you have not entered this news to analyze the game, but to enjoy the ‘girl power’ that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez They took to the Florida stadium with their halftime performance. A ‘show’ that we have not digested at all while writing this article. Because wow We knew it was going to be epic, but the result exceeded all expectations.

The concert lasted 14 minutes and 24 seconds – which many already anticipated – and had as guest stars Bad Bunny in the case of Shakira and J Balvin in the turn of Jennifer Lopez. A declaration of intent that exalted the current and predominant Caribbean rhythm market that prevails in music. The Super Bowl halftime 2020 had a Latin accent – with the Puerto Rican flag included. The highly anticipated ‘show’ was opened by Shakira, although both artists put the gold on the stage: the Colombian dressed in gold tones while Jenny ‘from the block’ did her thing in a silver ‘look’.

The ‘setlist’ that rang in the halftime of the Super Bowl 2020

The repertoire was impeccable. They avoided unnecessary current promotions (as we feared it was the case of 'I like you' by Shak) and went into action delighting us with these hymns that could well be removed from a 'playlist' extracted from 2002. We will not deny in public that we miss missing 'Torture' and the odd original shak of Shak – JLo there is no complaint – but in general it was 'hitazo' after 'hitazo'.

‘She Wolf’ – Shakira

‘Empire’ – Shakira

‘Eyes like that’ – Shakira

‘Whenever Wherever’ – Shakira

‘I Like It’ – Shakira with Bad Bunny

‘Blackmail’ / ‘Callaita’ – Shakira with Bad Bunny

“Hips Don’t Lie” – Shakira

‘Jenny From The Block’ – Jennifer Lopez

‘Get Right’ – Jennifer Lopez

‘Waiting For Tonight’ – Jennifer Lopez

‘Booty’ / “My Love Don’t Cost a Thing” – Jennifer Lopez

‘My people’ – J Balvin

“Let’s Get Loud” – Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

‘Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) – Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

Also, the meme of the night came from the hand of Shakira, which in the 5:30 minute was started with a strange scuffle that was quickly taken out of context. Internet, thanks for so much.

Can these two women go to the halftime concert every year? If someone starts the online petition, we sign it.