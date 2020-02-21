This was the debut of Tadeo, son of Ferdinando Valencia, on television

Share it:

Tadeo, son of Ferdinando Valencia and Brenda Kellerman, made his acting debut on television months after he was born with his parents during a sketch that was broadcast on Israel's "+ Night" program Jaitovich.

The video of the sketch was shared with great pride by Ferdinando and Brenda in their respective official Instagram accounts, where it reached more than 600 thousand views a few hours after it was published.

Debut of Tadeo on TV. Tadeo launches with everything as the protagonist of TV !! WARNING.- Any resemblance to reality about this sketch is mere coincidence, "Ferdinando wrote to accompany the family video of the sketch.

This video was quickly commented on by netizens and fans of celebrities, who flattered the beauty and notorious talent that the minor inherited from his parents.

It should be remembered that Tadeo is twin, but unfortunately Dante, his little brother, died in August 2019 at four months after his birth after a long and difficult battle against meningitis that affected him and did not allow him to leave the hospital.

After this difficult chapter in the lives of celebrities, they try to go ahead and get ahead for the sake of their baby Tadeo, who will always grow up with the living memory of his twin.