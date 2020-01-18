This was the corridor that Sevilla made to Real Madrid for the Supercup achieved

After beating the Atlético de Madrid in penalties last Sunday, the Real Madrid champion of his eleventh was proclaimed Spanish Super Cup. Today, almost a week later, the white players 'offered' the trophy won to their fans in the day 20 from The league that faced them Sevilla FC.

The nervous ones, to pay homage to the local club, decided to position themselves in the form of a 'corridor' to wait for the players to leave. Real Madrid to the lawn of Bernabeu and applaud them for the title obtained.

In this way, and with a Sergio Ramos leading the presentation of the new trophy that will be exhibited in the showcases of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Despite not playing against his former team, the Merengue team drew another smile on the face of their fans who are already celebrating the new title at home.