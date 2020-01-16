Entertainment

This was the Chicago birthday party inspired by Minnie Mouse

January 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
If there is something we envy of the universe Kardashian, in addition to the eternal summer in which they live mired, are their overwhelming birthday parties. Celebrations in which they throw the house out of the window so that the children of the clan have a great time during their day – we cannot forget this Stormi party that lived up to Disneyland. Now, a little more discreet but just as cool, Kim has organized the second birthday party for Chicago West, his youngest daughter. And if last year the theme was ‘Alice in Wonderland’, she has now been inspired by Minnie Mouse.

Thus, facial paint included, the offspring of the businesswoman and Kanye West enjoyed a fun day full of canvases and paintings, as well as a super ‘pink’ banquet with cookies and cakes that look, we would like it as adults. Mental note: we signed up the wooden cutlery for our next party, which is more ‘eco-friendly’ 😉

Chicago in the stories of Kylie Jenner.

@kyliejennerInstagram

The one in charge of "filtering" these images was the aunt of Chicago, Kylie Jenner, who shared the snapshots through his ‘stories’. It was precisely the intimacy of this party one of the factors that caught our attention, especially if we compare it with celebrations ‘baby Kardashian’ above.

Chicago's birthday on Kylie's Instagram.

@kyliejennerInstagram

And watch out for the main cake, which reveals that in the intimacy of the family they refer to the child as ‘Chi’. The typography of the ornaments remind us of Disney, obviously. Later it was Kim herself who congratulated her daughter on Instagram:

“Happy birthday to my sweet baby Chicago! I can't believe you've already turned two. You have brought a lot of happiness to our families. I love watching you grow every day … so smart, cheeky and silly. Your mother always loves you. ”

The Chicago party, on Kylie's Instagram.

@kyliejennerInstagram

