This was the canceled short animation that summed up The Last of Us

The winner of the best game of the decade, The Last of Us, I was going to have a animated short film to summarize the events that occurred in his first title for the launch of The Last of Us – Part 2 next May.
The project, assasaplanded to the study Oddfellows, it ended up canceling, but today we have been able to see a series of images that allow us to see the peculiar visual style that this short film was going to have, in which it was going to change technique according to the tone of each episode.
In addition to serving as a reminder, this short film seems to include new scenes, since Joel and Ellie appear resting in a campfire, in a passage of slower pace that the game did not have.
"A bonfire is a fundamental part of the human experience. It provides light, heat and serves as a beacon for those who have lost their way. It is also a natural place where stories are shared and recounted."
