This was the canceled short animation that summed up The Last of Us

The winner of the best game of the decade, The Last of Us, I was going to have a animated short film to summarize the events that occurred in his first title for the launch of The Last of Us – Part 2 next May.

The project, assasaplanded to the study Oddfellows, it ended up canceling, but today we have been able to see a series of images that allow us to see the peculiar visual style that this short film was going to have, in which it was going to change technique according to the tone of each episode.

In the face of the release of The Last of 2, we were asked to create a complex short film that depicted the main characters Joel and Ellie while telling their dramatic story told in the original game. This emotional "Previously in" would be attractive to both newcomers and loyal fans: a twenty-minute short film that brings the masses up to date on the history of The Last of Us, highlighting the drama, tone and strength of the characters and the story, the movie would serve as a strong bridge to The Last of Us – Part II. Not very different from the animated films of Blade Runner and The Animatrix, the request was to use a different style that would greatly differentiate the game's animation. READ: Are light products healthier? Our proposal was to reinterpret each of the chapters of the game with a unique visual treatment. The use of a singular narrative device would allow us to unite the styles and travel without problems between the past and the present. Finally, Sony decided not to move forward with this project.

In addition to serving as a reminder, this short film seems to include new scenes, since Joel and Ellie appear resting in a campfire, in a passage of slower pace that the game did not have.

"A bonfire is a fundamental part of the human experience. It provides light, heat and serves as a beacon for those who have lost their way. It is also a natural place where stories are shared and recounted."

